Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon was last week at Fenway Park, which creates a perfect time for the Boston Red Sox to reflect on the special moments players get to experience with patients each year.

Brock Holt leads the charge for the Red Sox with all Jimmy Fund matters, and the utility man has done a phenomenal job since stepping into the role. Holt says that seeing his teammates and their families “step up and do good” by participating in the numerous Jimmy Fund sponsored events throughout the year is “pretty special.”

To hear everything Holt said, check out the “Ultimate Red Sox Show” video above, presented by Harbor One.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images