Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Cleveland Indians in their series opener at Progressive Field on Monday, but they’ll turn to their ace in Game 2.

Chris Sale gets the start Tuesday as Boston looks to return to the win column. The left-hander is 6-11 with a 4.41 ERA this year, but his last start was extremely impressive. Sale racked up 13 strikeouts in eight scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Angels en route to a win.

He’ll be opposed by righty Mike Clevinger, who is 7-2 with a 3.02 ERA this season.

For more on Tuesday’s pitching matchup, check out the “Red Sox Final” video above, presented by Rodenhiser Heating & Cooling.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images