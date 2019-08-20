Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It doesn’t sound like Red Sox fans will see Chris Sale back on the mound in 2019.

The Boston ace was placed on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation Aug. 17. Sale visited Dr. James Andrews and was told he didn’t need Tommy John surgery, but received a PRP injection and will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

The Red Sox are six games out of a wild-card spot with 35 games left to play — just over four weeks left in the season. Of course, there is a chance Boston secures that wild-card spot, which had many speculating the hard-throwing lefty could return to the mound in the postseason.

But Alex Cora all-but-debunked that theory Tuesday ahead of Boston’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Fenway Park.

“For the regular, probably October, too, it’s going to be almost impossible,” the manager said, per MassLive’s Christopher Smith.

Alex Cora is realistic about Chris Sale pitching again this season.

“For the regular, probably October, too, it’s going to be almost impossible," Cora said. — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) August 20, 2019

While that’s certainly discouraging, Sale did have a lot of confidence in being ready for 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images