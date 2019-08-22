Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the loss of Chris Sale, the Red Sox are in need of some reinforcements in their starting rotation.

Well, Boston might be getting some in the form of David Price sooner rather than later.

Manager Alex Cora spoke to the media at Fenway Park Wednesday before the Red Sox’s series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies and discussed Price’s rehab. The left-hander has been on the injured list since Aug. 8 as he deals with a cyst on his left wrist, but according to Cora, he’s trending in the right direction.

“David is going to throw a bullpen tomorrow again, then we’ll decide where we go after that,” Cora said, per MassLive. “I don’t know how it’s gonna work tomorrow as far as schedule and all that stuff with that game, but he’ll have a hitter standing up there and we’ll know a little bit more afterwards, so that’s where we’re at right now.”

Price’s tossed an “aggressive” bullpen session Tuesday, which Cora says went well.

“It went well, very aggressive,” he said. “Location was better, threw the cutter too, so that’s why we have one more tomorrow and then we’ll decide what we do.”

The 33-year-old is 7-5 over 21 starts this season with a 4.36 ERA.

