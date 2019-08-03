Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Overall, Eduardo Rodriguez had a solid outing Friday night. Despite this, the southpaw walked away with the loss against the New York Yankees on Friday night thanks to a first-inning grand slam he gave up to Gleyber Torres.

Rodriguez, who has the most wins among all Boston Red Sox starting pitchers in 2019, is well-aware of his command issues early in games. It’s a problem he’s struggled with throughout the season and something he plans to work on through the remainder of the season.

For more from Rodriguez’s postgame comments, check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.