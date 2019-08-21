Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon holds a special place in the hearts of Boston Red Sox fans everywhere. The players are no different, even for those who recently joined the team in the last few years.

J.D. Martinez joined the Red Sox last season and helped the club reach its ultimate goal, but the Jimmy Fund made a profound impact on the slugger along the way.

“It’s awesome,” Martinez said. “You go over there and they’re so excited to talk to you. They’re going through so much and for you to lighten up their day… it’s huge. And on top of it, it’s for a good cause. Thank you to everyone that donated. … It’s a couple days out of the year where you get humbled real quick and you prioritize things very quickly.”

To hear everything Martinez had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images