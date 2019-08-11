Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has not looked back since being called up by the Boston Red Sox in April.

The 24-year-old ranks first among American League rookies with 58 RBIs and second in home runs (18), hits (88) and runs (46). Chavis joins Andrew Benintendi as the only Red Sox rookies to hit 18-plus home runs in a single season since 1999. The second baseman is batting .255 with a .768 OPS.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images