Michael Chavis still is making his way back from a sprained AC joint in his shoulder, but took another step in the right direction Thursday with Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman mashed a 427-foot solo shot to give the PawSox a 4-3 lead over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in Game 1 of their day-night doubleheader.

Check it out:

The homer, his first since beginning the rehab assignment on Aug. 23, left the bat with an exit velocity of 107 miles per hour, according to Brendan McGair of the Pawtucket Times.

Chavis was hitting .254 with 18 home runs and 58 RBI for the Red Sox before landing on the injured list.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images