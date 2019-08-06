Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michael Chavis has heard you, Red Sox fans.

Major League Baseball revealed the nicknames each player has chosen for the annual Players’ Weekend. And, much to the surprise of many, the Boston infielder had chosen “Chief.”

Chavis’ Twitter name is “Chief Chavis” but has been nicknamed “Ice Horse” since being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket in April. The name stuck and even Chavis approved of it.

So, why did he elect to go with “Chief” instead?

Chavis posted to his Twitter account that the players were asked for their choice of names in spring training — before “Ice Horse” even was a thing. But he said he’s working on getting it changed.

Okay okay okay I know, just hear me out. They asked for our names in spring training before I had a nickname. I’ve already contacted them trying to get it changed to Ice Horse. I’m doing my best y’all ❄️🐴 https://t.co/fFRGWhH5mh — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) August 6, 2019

If he indeed is able to get the name changed, we’re sure those jerseys won’t last on shelves very long.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images