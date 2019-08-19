Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There’s only so much that can be said about Rafael Devers, and Mitch Moreland would agree.

The Red Sox third baseman turned in a 4-for-5 performance with four RBIs and two runs in Boston’s 13-7 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at Fenway Park. The RBIs marked the 100th and 101st of his season, which is historic in and of itself.

But aside from making history, he also became the MLB-leader in RBIs.

