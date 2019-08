Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rafael Devers grabbed headlines earlier this week by becoming the first player in the live-ball era to collect six hits and four doubles in one game. But the 22-year-old hasn’t slowed down since the performance.

Entering Thursday, the Boston Red Sox third baseman leads the American League in hits, total bases, RBI, doubles and extra-base hits.

For more on Devers’ numbers, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.