Red Sox fans likely need some good news after Boston placed Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation.
Well, look no further.
Before the Red Sox’s middle game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Rafael Devers decided to cool off after spending some time in the humidity before the contest began by running through a sprinkler.
Take a look:
Adorable.
The still pictures are even more adorable.
Never change, Devers. Never change.
