Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Red Sox fans likely need some good news after Boston placed Chris Sale on the 10-day injured list with elbow inflammation.

Well, look no further.

Before the Red Sox’s middle game against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday, Rafael Devers decided to cool off after spending some time in the humidity before the contest began by running through a sprinkler.

Take a look:

Only way to cool down Raffy… pic.twitter.com/0PnFrHGmN0 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2019

Adorable.

The still pictures are even more adorable.

Most wholesome thing on the internet: pic.twitter.com/c3eWjvXfqs — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 17, 2019

Never change, Devers. Never change.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images