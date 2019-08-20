Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots’ depth chart is starting to take shape as Bill Belichick gets his team prepared for the Carolina Panthers on a short week.

Patriots starters will likely see significant time Thursday in the “dress rehearsal” preseason game. We’ll have an even better sense of the Patriots’ depth chart by the end of the week.

But here’s what we’ve gathered about the Patriots’ starters and backups with two weeks left to go before regular-season preparation begins.

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady

Brian Hoyer

Jarrett Stidham

— Hoyer still has the edge over Stidham for the backup job for now, but there are still two weeks for the standout rookie to push the veteran.

RUNNING BACK

Sony Michel-James White

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

Brandon Bolden

Nick Brossette

— Harris could leapfrog Burkhead on the depth chart by the time the summer is over. He was very impressive in his preseason debut Saturday, and Burkhead struggled to find consistency last season as he dealt with injuries.

FULLBACK

James Develin

Andrew Beck

Jakob Johnson

— What other NFL team goes three deep at fullback? Beck is the most athletic option in his group. Johnson will likely be on the Patriots’ practice squad this season.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman-Philip Dorsett-Jakobi Meyers

N’Keal Harry

Maurice Harris

Braxton Berrios

Gunner Olszewski

Damoun Patterson

Ryan Davis

Matthew Slater

PUP: Demaryius Thomas, Cameron Meredith

NFI: Josh Gordon

— Assuming Gordon comes off NFI before Week 1, he would supplant Dorsett as a starter. We might be on an island here, but we’d prefer Meyers as a starter over Dorsett and Harry, both of whom are injured, right now.

TIGHT END

Ben Watson (suspended)

Matt LaCosse

Ryan Izzo

Lance Kendricks

Stephen Anderson

Eric Saubert

— Izzo has impressed since LaCosse suffered an injury in the Patriots’ first preseason game, especially as a blocker. And he’s athletic enough to catch some passes. We still think Watson will be the top option when he returns from suspension.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT Isaiah Wynn-LG Joe Thuney-C David Andrews-RG Shaq Mason-RT Marcus Cannon

Ted Karras

Dan Skipper

Hjalte Froholdt

James Ferentz

Cole Croston

Tyler Gauthier

Tyrie St. Louis

Martez Ivey

Cedrick Lang

— Skipper is clearly the Patriots’ best option at swing tackle right now, but we have a feeling the Patriots could slip him onto the practice squad in order to keep just seven offensive linemen. That would make Thuney the emergency backup offensive tackle if an injury occurred during a game.

DEFENSIVE LINE

Lawrence Guy-Michael Bennett

Danny Shelton

Adam Butler

Deatrich Wise Jr.

Byron Cowart

Mike Pennel

Keionta Davis

David Parry

Ufomba Kamalu

Nick Thurman

— Pennel has been a slight disappointment since coming to the Patriots as a free agent. He’s clearly behind Shelton as the Patriots’ top nose tackle based on practice and preseason reps. This group is really deep. All of these players are talented and could catch on elsewhere.

LINEBACKER

Kyle Van Noy-Dont’a Hightower-Ja’Whaun Bentley-Jamie Collins

John Simon

Shilique Calhoun

Elandon Roberts

Derek Rivers

Calvin Munson

Brandon King

Chase Winovich

Trent Harris

Christian Sam

Terez Hall

— This is another really deep group. We’re slotting in Bentley as the Patriots’ 11th “starter” on defense. That spot also could go to Shelton, Simon, Winovich or Calhoun depending on how the Patriots want to situate their defensive front in a given game. Expect Winovich to climb the depth chart by the end of the summer. The Patriots have worked him in on the third team so far.

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore-Jason McCourty-Jonathan Jones

JC Jackson

Joejuan Williams

Keion Crossen

Duke Dawson

Ken Webster

— McCourty is ahead of Jackson based on practice and preseason snaps. We still think Jackson could supplant McCourty or Jones for a starting role early in the season.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty-Patrick Chung

Duron Harmon

Terrence Brooks

Obi Melifonwu

Nate Ebner

A.J. Howard

Malik Gant

— Brooks and Harmon are neck-and-neck for that No. 3 role.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Stephen Gostkowski-P Jake Bailey-LS Joe Cardona

— The Patriots released punter Ryan Allen on Monday, giving Bailey the top punting job.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images