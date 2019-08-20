Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s helmet saga seems never-ending at this point.

The Oakland Raiders wide receiver reportedly filed another grievance with the league in an attempt to wear the helmet he wants Monday, before finally practicing with the team Tuesday, according to head coach Jon Gruden.

If the whole thing seems like a circus, well, that’s because it is.

And Rich Eisen didn’t hold back much in acknowledging it as such on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

“You got a Hall of Fame career here, and it’s not because your helmet. I know there’s so many player (who are) so superstitious, it’s not because of your helmet it’s because you’re a superior talent,” Eisen said Tuesday. “Go find that kid who didn’t get any offers essentially out of South Florida, had to go to Central Michigan, showed up in Pittsburgh as a late-round draft pick and beat out Mike freaking Wallace for a fat contract. And the whole Steelers nation fell in love with that kid because of his passion for the game and his desire to be great. Find that guy, put him in a new helmet, and take the top of the offense off for (Jon) Gruden and be done with it.

“I see the Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi’s of the world sleeping on beaches and in parks to get their shot in the NFL, and this is nuts,” Eisen added.

Brown has brought “diva” to a whole new realm with his latest stunt. The fact of the matter remains that he is one of the most electrifying talents in game, and for football lifers like Eisen, it’s beyond frustrating to see that talent wasted over complete nonsense, especially when there are players fighting tooth and nail to make 53-man rosters across the league.

It’s yet to be seen whether the NFL will allow Brown wear his Schutt AiR Advantage helmet. Even if they do, Brown likely will just find something else to make himself a distraction.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images