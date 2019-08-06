Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox snapped their eight-game losing streak with a 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Monday night at Fenway Park.

Boston’s starters have struggled of late, but that wasn’t the case with Rick Porcello’s latest outing. The right-hander threw six innings of one-run ball, allowing just four hits and striking out five en route to his 10th win of the year. Cora noted the importance of Porcello’s effectiveness following the win.

To hear what Cora had to say, check out the “Red Sox Extra Innings” video above, presented by W.B. Mason.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images