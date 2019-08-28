Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After struggling for most of the season, Boston Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello seems to be finding his form.

The 30-year-old is 1-1 over his last two starts, tossing 11 total innings and giving up four earned runs and fanning five batters. The 2016 American League Cy Young winner hopes to keep some consistency going as he toes the rubber at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies.

Prior to Tuesday night’s game, NESN’s Tom Caron, Jim Rice and Jarrod Saltalamacchia talked about Porcello’s recent stretch. To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images