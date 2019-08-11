The Boston Red Sox pitching staff, as a whole, hasn’t been great this season.
One pitcher in particular isn’t too happy with his performance thus far. After a pretty good 2018 season in which he went 17-7 with a 4.28 ERA, Rick Porcello is really struggling this year. Porcello is 10-9 with a 5.67 ERA and a 1.425 WHIP. The first three innings of a game have seemed to be where the 30-year-old struggles the most, with a 6.39 ERA through the first few frames.
