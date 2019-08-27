Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rob Gronkowski might one day return to the NFL.

Or he might not.

Who really knows.

What we do know, however, is that he’s keeping the door open. The now-retired New England Patriots tight end made his big vareer announcement Tuesday, which was that he was partnering with a CBD company. In his announcement, Gronk candidly discussed the pain football put him through and the loss of passion he ended up having for the game.

He made clear though that if he does regain that passion, he would entertain a return to football and that he feels healthy enough to play.

The whole announcement, chiefly the possibility of an NFL comeback, predictably sent folks into a frenzy on Twitter.

We are definitely on Gronk watch starting near Thanksgiving — Brett (@BrettPatss) August 27, 2019

“Just take a couple months off, Rob. I’ll see you in December….” pic.twitter.com/82BC5uQWAK — Ikeyo 🇳🇬 (@Ikeyo_1985) August 27, 2019

He’ll reevaluate in 69 days — TB Times Subcriber (@Patskrieg) August 27, 2019

All that really matters is that Gronkowski lives a healthy life. Now, if he can do that whilst making a return to football, we’re sure Patriots fans won’t mind.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images