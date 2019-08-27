Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The past six months in the NFL were bookended by early retirements.

Rob Gronkowski and Andrew Luck both decided to hang up their pads at 29 following NFL tenures littered with injuries. Gronkowski now is incorporating his recovery into his post-football career, as he announced Tuesday his venture into the CBD space.

While CBD products evidently have worked wonders for Gronk, they might not produce similar results for Luck. There are effective avenues out there, though, and Gronkowski encourages Luck to put in extensive work in order to find them.

“What he’s dealing with, it’s fixable. It’s fixable, you just got to go out there,” Gronkowski said Tuesday, as captured by Bleacher Report. “You have to look for it, though. You can’t just sit on the couch and be like, ‘Oh, my leg hurts, my shoulder hurts, my ankle hurts,’ whatever it is. You got to go out there and you gotta search for it. You gotta search for answers. You gotta search what’s best for your body. You gotta search what’s best for you mentally. That’s what I’ve been doing. I’ve been going out there searching, I’ve been trying new things and it’s been an amazing journey. It’s been a lot of fun. It’s been awesome. So that’s just my only tip to him. I feel his pain, I feel where he’s at and go out there, search for what you need to search for to get you back to that level because it’s attainable and it’s possible.”

The joy of football had been stripped away from Gronkowski, who admitted he was moved to tears over a deal-breaking quad injury sustained in Super Bowl LIII. That said, the five-time Pro Bowl selection understands his passion for the game could return as his recovery — both mental and physical — reaches completion.

We’ll have to wait and see if Luck enters retirement with similar openmindedness.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images