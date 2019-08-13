Rob Gronkowski apparently will announce something in a couple weeks, but New England Patriots fans probably shouldn’t get their hopes up.

A public relations firm emailed multiple reporters Tuesday afternoon, revealing that the retired Patriots tight end will unveil his “next chapter” Aug. 27 in New York. Given the timing — the NFL season begins Sept. 5 — there’s no way that Gronkowski is announcing plans to end his retirement.

Check out this tweet from Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna:

So, what gives? Clues likely can be found in the email’s wording and accompanying graphic.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes he knows the answer.

From his story published Tuesday afternoon:

“At an invitation-only event held in New York City, Gronk will unveil his ‘next chapter.’ Given that both the email and an accompanying graphic use the term ‘chapter,’ there’s a chance Gronkowski has authored (or at least co-authored) another book.”

Yeah, looks like Gronk is about to unveil a new book. Move along.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images