Rob Gronkowski isn’t ready to take his talents to the squared circle.

WWE star Mojo Rowley dismissed suggestions the former New England Patriots tight end will pursue a wrestling career in the near future, telling CBS Baltimore last week Gronk is focused on healing his body after nine punishing NFL seasons.

“He just wrapped up a decade-long career breaking records,” Rowley said. “For every record he had he probably had as many injuries or surgeries putting his body on the line for the team and the fans. Right now he’s doing nothing. He’s going to lay low and stay off the television a little bit and heal up. He’ll reflect and make that next move and make that decision carefully.”

Gronkowski, a longtime wrestling fan, debuted in WWE in April 2017 when he helped Rawley win the Andre the Giant Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. Rumors have linked Gronk to the WWE for years, and his retirement from the NFL only has fueled speculation.

Although Rowley insists Gronk won’t become a wrestler in the coming months, he believes the Patriots legend might test himself in the ring sometime down the line.

“But in the future, we have talked about it extensively,” Rowley said. “Wrestling is something that he both loves watching, and that little bit of taste he had in the ring with me at WrestleMania a couple years ago with me got him all fired up. So, he’s ready to do something at some point.”

Patriots-loving WWE fans have no option but to wait to see whether Gronkowski scratches that wrestling itch.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images