The NFL is a business, and this notion is no better exemplified than in New England.

The Patriots’ dynastic run is approaching the two-decade mark, and much of their successes can be attributed to their method of operation. New England typically features a cut-throat approach to its roster, which has produced a handful of surprising departures over the course of the Bill Belichick era. Lawyer Milloy and Richard Seymour headline the list of players who were shipped out of Foxboro in an effort to build toward the future.

One player, however, has managed to withstand the Patriots’ short leash: Tom Brady. The 42-year-old quarterback soon will embark on his 20th NFL season, and while his new deal only really allots for the 2019 season, there’s reseason to believe he’ll be under center in New England beyond the upcoming campaign.

Rob Parker is surprised the Patriots continue to hitch their wagon to Brady, who the FOX Sports talking head believes has somewhat pulled the wool over the eyes of the organization.

“Tom Brady got the owner Robert Kraft bamboozled,” Parker said Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.” “They’re doing away with everything that they have done in New England, which has kept them relevant for so long. Which is what, Shannon (Sharpe)? Get rid of people a year or two early than a year or two late. That’s what they’ve always done to everybody except Tom Brady. Jimmy Garoppolo was there in place, everything was all set up to do it the right way. There’s no shame if Tom Brady was to go somewhere else and play. The list of quarterbacks, great quarterbacks who finished their career elsewhere: (Joe) Montana, Peyton (Manning), (Brett) Favre. Even back to Joe Namath and Johnny Unitas. Google it if you don’t know who those guys are. This is what happens to you.”

Yes, moving forward with a quarterback in their 40s is unheard of, but Brady has proved to be an anomaly. While the Patriots might have had their reservations about sticking with a long-in-the-tooth QB, how can you turn your back on a player who’s led you to four of the past five Super Bowls? Brady continues to play at a high level, and it appears the franchise is going to ride it out with the future Hall of Famer.

So sure, New England might have let a potential perennial Pro Bowler slip through its fingers when it traded Garoppolo. But given how the past few seasons have transpired, we can’t imagine the Patriots have any regrets. A time (eventually) will come when Brady rides off into the sunset, and it looks like New England will cross that bridge when it gets there.

