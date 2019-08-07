Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just like NFL players are gearing up for the season in training camp, FOX Sports talking head Rob Parker is reacquainting himself with his trusty “Tom Brady Hater” playbook.

And even though the New England Patriots have yet to take a single meaningful snap, Parker is in mid-season form.

The talking head continues to predict the quarterback’s downfall, and was all over Brady and the Patriots regarding the 42-year-old’s contract extension, calling out the Pats for giving Brady a raise.

“I didn’t know the Patriots were giving out welfare,” Parker said on FS1’s “Undisputed” on Tuesday. “Why in the world does Tom Brady need a raise? The last guy who put up Super Bowl numbers like that as a quarterback was shown the door — Peyton Manning.

“… Tom Brady got the owner, Robert Kraft, bamboozled,” Parker added. “He is convinced, that they are doing away with everything that they have done in New England which has kept them relevant so long. … Get rid of people a year or two early rather than a year or two late. That’s what they have always done to everybody except Tom Brady.

“… The bottom line is, Tom Brady, again, wins a Super Bowl, gets credit like he did everything in a 13-3 game. Shannon, this man has won a total of two Super Bowls with one touchdown.”

He also noted that Brady’s newest contract structure shows a lack of confidence in the quarterback past this season and did so only to satisfy the fan base.

You can watch the full segment here:

While it’s true that Brady didn’t exactly slice up the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, he did win an MVP in 2017. And unlike Peyton Manning, does not have a major injury holding him back at 42.

Parker seems to take the broken clock strategy on a yearly basis when it comes to Brady. Eventually, Brady no longer will be an effective quarterback in the NFL and you can your bottom dollar Parker will pat himself on the back for saying he called it all along.

