The Celtics made four selections during the 2019 NBA Draft, and it sounds like some of the other prospects are fans of Boston’s picks.

The NBA’s annual rookie survey was released Monday, with Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Grant Williams and Tremont Waters all earning votes across the 10 different categories.

Edwards was the headliner, receiving votes in all but two categories (most athletic and best defender). NBA.com’s John Schumann pointed out that only Zion Williamson and Ja Morant received votes on more questions than Edwards and Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White.

Edwards and Williams each collected five percent of the “biggest steal of the draft” vote, which likely is the category to excite Celtics fans the most. Langford also received votes in the section. Edwards, Langford and Waters received votes for the rookie who will have the best career, a question where Atlanta Hawks forward Cam Reddish took home 19 percent of the vote.

Edwards, Langford and Williams all received votes for Rookie of the Year, but none of them fell into the category’s top five percent.

Yes, the Celtics did draft more players than most teams, but it’s pretty clear that rookies like what Boston’s front office did earlier this summer.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports Images