Given the current state of the New England Patriots’ tight end room, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them add to that group in the coming weeks.

One potential candidate: old friend Dwayne Allen, whose brief stint in Miami came to an end Saturday.

The Dolphins released Allen with an injury settlement after he struggled to stay healthy this summer, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He is free to sign with any team.

Allen contributed little in the passing game during his two seasons in New England (13 catches, 126 yards, one touchdown in 29 games; zero on zero targets in six playoff games), but he was a physical and reliable run blocker while serving as Rob Gronkowski’s No. 2.

Allen told ESPN’s Josina Anderson he’s still recovering from offseason knee surgery and might not immediately sign with another team, but if he heals properly and is willing to return to Foxboro, the 29-year-old could provide a nice boost to what might be the Patriots’ weakest position group.

Dwayne Allen to me on MIA moving on: "They got younger guys they want to invest more time in. They decided to let me go, but I appreciate the opportunity that they gave me. There r teams calling, but we will see. I had an offseason knee surgery that I need to heal up from." Cont. https://t.co/iE3EGhAIMO — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 31, 2019

2/2 Dwayne Allen to me on the phone [Cont]: "…..I love the game of football. It’s a great gift to all us all, but I will take some time to think about my future. I know at some point I want to go back to school." — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 31, 2019

The Patriots reportedly released Stephen Anderson, Eric Saubert and Andrew Beck ahead of Saturday’s roster cutdown deadline, leaving Ryan Izzo and Matt LaCosse as their only remaining tight ends who will be available for Week 1. Ben Watson (four games) and Lance Kendricks (one game) both are facing suspensions and will not count against the team’s 53-man roster until they return.

Izzo, a 2018 seventh-round pick who spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, performed well as a blocker and pass-catcher during the preseason. LaCosse entered training camp as the Patriots’ projected Week 1 starter but has not played since suffering an injury in New England’s preseason opener.

