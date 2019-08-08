Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are split on the new Tom Brady Men’s Health Magazine feature, to say the least.

In case you missed it, Brady and his much-talked-about lifestyle were profiled in this month’s issue of Men’s Health. The article actually was really good, regardless of how you feel about the New England Patriots quarterback.

And Bayless, an unwavering Brady supporter, unsurprisingly loved it.

“This was simply the best story I’ve ever read on Tom Brady,” Bayless said during Thursday’s “Undisputed” episode on FS1. “This was the most enlightening look at how he continues to pull off being the best QB in football at age 42.”

Sharpe, of course, had a different reaction.

Take a look:

Brady, now 42 years old, is set to begin his 20th season in the NFL.

He and the Patriots will open the preseason Thursday night against the Detroit Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images