Three Boston Celtics rookies sought to provide special days to special kids Saturday, but Tacko Fall, Grant Williams and Carsen Edwards wound up having a bunch of fun themselves.

And that’s especially true for the 7-foot-6 Fall.

The trio of youngsters visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, N.H., as part of an event organized by the Celtics Shamrock Foundation. The group of around 50 kids who attended the event either are in foster care or recently have been adopted out of foster care.

As if seeing those kids smile wasn’t enough, the event also gave us the chance to see Fall go down the Log Flume, a popular water ride at Canobie. The visuals are as entertaining as you’d expect.

(You can click here for a different video of Fall riding down the ride.)

So, should the ride be renamed to the “Tacko Falls?”

Yes, yes it should.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images