Sophia Jurksztowicz (Yurk-shto-vitch) has been named NESN Bruins Rinkside Reporter.

Since 2007, Sophia has worked with various sports broadcasting companies, including theScore, Rogers Sportsnet, CBC News Network and Hockey Night in Canada. She has served as a sports reporter and performed live updates in-studio and in-the-field reporting covering NHL, NBA and MLB stories.

“We’re very excited to have Sophia join NESN,” said Rick Jaffe, VP of Programming & Production. “She brings a wealth of hockey knowledge and understanding of the game to our broadcasts.”

Sophia was recently a host for the NHLPA’s special features with NHL players in collaboration with other NHLPA partner brands. As a broadcaster, journalist and producer at Rogers Sportsnet, Sophia was a social media expert for Hockey Night in Canada. Last month, she served as a reporter for CBC’s national coverage in Canada for the FINA World Aquatics Championships in South Korea.

Previously, Sophia was a sports reporter for CITY TV working as a sports reporter and host for the 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11 p.m. news. And at theScore Television Network, Sophia worked as a sports reporter doing field and studio work covering the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Sophia begins at NESN on Monday, Aug. 26.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/sophiajurksztowicz