It’s been a rough summer for Stephen Curry.

First, his Golden State Warriors were ousted by the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals, now the prolific shooting guard is getting shredded on the court at his own summer camp.

Curry is hosting the SC30 select camp with some of the better high school prospects in the country, and went toe-to-toe with 7-footer Chet Holmgren during an exhibition game. Holmgren, a rising junior at Minnehana Academy in Minneapolis, Minn., got the best of Curry a couple of times, dicing him up with a behind the back dribble move, swatting the star at the hoop and later beating him with a pull-up trey.

Stephen Curry and 7-footer Chet Holmgren have been going back-and-forth at the SC30 Select Camp @ChetHolmgren pic.twitter.com/l63Sy8lQob — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) August 6, 2019

Curry did manage to hit at least one sweet step back three. But we’re impressed nonetheless with Holmgren.

Holmgren is ranked as the No. 6 recruit in his class and is the top center according to 247sports.com.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images