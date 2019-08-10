Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With “Team Shamrock,” seemingly taking over the U.S. men’s national basketball team during training camp for the upcoming FIBA World Cup, there has been a ton of buzz around the Boston Celtics of late.

After a well-documented down season, the Celtics are looking for a new spark, and are building chemistry for the 2019-2020 season.

The group has made it clear they are excited to get going, and certainly are ready to turn the page from last season.

Boston quickly shot down phone calls they received on Brown and Tatum this summer, and given what they have shown this summer, it’s not hard to see why.

Tatum posted a game-high 17 points in Team USA’s inter-squad scrimmage on Friday night. While Brown has been drawing his own fair share of attention at camp.

And in fact, the C’s young duo is drawing praise from Golden State Warriors coach and Team USA assistant Steve Kerr.

“I just know that those two guys are great players,” said Kerr, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “They’re entering their third and fourth years, whatever it is, so they’re still very young, still blossoming, have a great coach, great organization.

“They’re on a hell of a path, and they’re only going to get better.”

Brown and Tatum each have set their own set of expectations for the season, with Tatum setting the bar quite high, and Brown giving a simple mantra for the season.

For thing is for certain, this is a massive season for the pair, as the C’s will get a look into whether or not Brown and Tatum truly form the future core of Boston’s roster.

And with praise like that from Kerr, it’s easy to get excited about what the duo will be able to accomplish.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images