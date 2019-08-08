Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Boston fans are used to seeing Lenny DiNardo and Steve Lyons on NESN during Red Sox coverage, but the former pitchers recently visited some fans away from the set.

DiNardo and Lyons visited Dana Farber’s Jimmy Fund Clinic on Thursday, bringing smiles to the faces of kids throughout the Cancer-Institute. DiNardo brought his 2004 World Series ring, which was a big hit with plenty of kids.

To see the footage from their visit, check out more in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above, presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images