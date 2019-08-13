Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Tacko Fall craze hasn’t slowed down following summer league, and now Boston Celtics fans will get the chance to celebrate Taco Tuesday with the 7-foot-7 big man.

Fall has teamed up with “I Love Boston Sports” to schedule a meet and greet at the company’s store at South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Mass. Fall relayed the message through Instagram on Monday evening.

“Come hang out with me and my friends @bostonsportsco tomorrow night at their I LOVE BOSTON SPORTS store at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree,” Fall wrote. “I can’t wait to meet all the Celtic diehards! #Tackotuesday #ilovebostonsports”

Check out the post:

Fall signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Boston in July, meaning he’ll enter training camp competing for the Celtics’ 15th and final roster spot.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images