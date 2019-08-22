Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall is used to shoe stores failing to meet his needs.

The Boston Celtics center discussed his longtime struggle to find good-fitting basketball sneakers in a video B/R Kicks released Thursday. Fall is 7-foot-6, and his shoe size is 22, making him either depend on luck or on manufacturers to send him custom kicks in which he can play.

“I couldn’t find shoes my size,” Fall said of his high school days. “So I was just asking around, and then somebody from the academy I was at had a pair of shoes that like, it was tight, but it worked. So I pretty much had that pair for a long time. Back then I was (size) 19, 20, and I was 16 years old.”

Fall was able to find the right sneakers more easily once he became a college basketball player at UCF.

“Our equipment manager at UCF would just call Nike, and they’d just send over the shoes,” he said. “… Now, you can’t just go to a store and find shoes my size.”

Fall then revealed he doesn’t have a preference for a brand or style.

“Right now, it’s whatever fits, that’s what I’m gonna get.”

My First Pair with @TackoFall99. Nike really sent him custom shoes while playing for UCF. pic.twitter.com/b0aV5FCgKY — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) August 22, 2019

This particular struggle is real and will remain so as long as Fall remains a giant among men.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images