Here’s another way Tacko Fall probably will stand out in 2019-20.

The Boston Celtics center revealed Thursday he plans to wear No. 99 this season, according to MassLive.com’s John Karalis.

Tacko Fall says he's going to wear #99 this season — John Karalis 🇬🇷 (@RedsArmy_John) August 22, 2019

Fall wore No. 24 at UCF and No. 55 during the NBA Summer League but he apparently has opted for another jump in numbers.

Just three players previously have worn No. 99 for the Celtics — Roy Rodgers in 1998; Darko Milcic in 2013 and Jae Crowder between 2015 and 2017 — per Basketball-reference.com.

Fall still must play well enough at training camp to earn the Celtics’ 15th and final roster spot in order to spend the next season in Boston. Nevertheless, his biggest fans now can start ordering and customizing their own Fall jerseys if they want.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images