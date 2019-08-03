Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Gold is a good look on Ty Law.

The former New England Patriots cornerback will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend in Canton, Ohio, and Friday was the gold jacket dinner. There, Law got to put on the legendary coat for the first time, and the Patriots caught the moment and shared it on Twitter.

The induction itself will take place Saturday evening at 7 p.m. ET.

Law will be inducted along with Champ Bailey, Ed Reed, Tony Gonzalez, Johnny Robinson, Kevin Mawae, Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen.

