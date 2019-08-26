Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New England hasn’t exactly been a haven for aging wide receivers to resurrect their careers, but Demaryius Thomas is hoping to do just that with the Patriots along with the help of some teammates.

The 31-year-old is making his way back from a torn Achilles that prematurely ended his season in December. Thomas hasn’t been able to play in the Patriots’ first three preseason games as he continues to recover, but Tom Brady and Julian Edelman have helped the wideout get accustomed to the organization.

Thomas’ locker is directly next to Brady’s in the Gillette Stadium locker room, and he’s been seen with Edelman when he does make appearances at practice, according to the Providence Journal’s Mark Daniels. Daniels also reported that Thomas has been “getting help at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center” at Patriot Place (outside of Gillette Stadium) this offseason.

“The Providence Journal learned that Thomas has also been getting help at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center in Patriot Place this offseason,” Daniels writes. “Brady has often credited his long-time body coach Alex Guerreo, who runs the TB12 Center, for helping him last this long in the NFL. Guerrero has also had Edelman as a client as well, so it makes sense that Thomas would elicit similar services as he attempts to comeback from the Achilles injury.”

With the recent release of Maurice Harris, Thomas’ chances of making the Patriots final roster have risen. And, according to Bill Belichick, the former pro bowler has done some “impressive things” since returning from the physically unable to perform list.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN