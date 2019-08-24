Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another year, another MLB Players’ Weekend with… to put it kindly… questionable jersey choices from Major League Baseball.

The all-black and all-white jersey combos teams are rocking have not been met with the kindest reaction on social media, and Terry Francona is joining in on voicing his unfiltered, brutally honest take on the threads.

A look at this year's @MLB Players' Weekend jerseys. ➖Along with the uniforms, another new addition to this year’s Players’ Weekend festivities will be expanded use of mobile devices on the field or in the dugout at any point prior to the National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/BD88GV2CA6 — Front Office Sports (@frntofficesport) August 6, 2019

The Cleveland Indians manager said Friday that he will be trying to avoid making mound visits this weekend, so he doesn’t have to been seen in the jerseys, saying they look “adults look like morons, per The Athletic’s Zack Meisel.

“What’s the slogan, ‘Let the kids play?’ Let the grown-ups look like morons,” Francona said.

Terry Francona, on the Indians’ all-black uniforms: “What’s the slogan, ‘Let the kids play?’ Let the grown-ups look like morons.” Francona joked that he isn’t going to make any pitching changes because he doesn’t want to be seen in public. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 23, 2019

Tell us how you really feel, Tito.

