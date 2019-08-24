Another year, another MLB Players’ Weekend with… to put it kindly… questionable jersey choices from Major League Baseball.
The all-black and all-white jersey combos teams are rocking have not been met with the kindest reaction on social media, and Terry Francona is joining in on voicing his unfiltered, brutally honest take on the threads.
The Cleveland Indians manager said Friday that he will be trying to avoid making mound visits this weekend, so he doesn’t have to been seen in the jerseys, saying they look “adults look like morons, per The Athletic’s Zack Meisel.
“What’s the slogan, ‘Let the kids play?’ Let the grown-ups look like morons,” Francona said.
Tell us how you really feel, Tito.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports