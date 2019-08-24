Major League Baseball’s Players’ Weekend allows players to express themselves a little bit, but Eduardo Rodriguez might have taken things a touch too far.
The Boston Red Sox pitcher doesn’t have a big league hit to his name, due in part to an awful swing plus limited games in a National League Park. But he got another chance at the dish Friday night in an 11-0 steamrolling of the San Diego Padres.
So when Rodriguez stepped to the plate in the second inning wearing a cross earring just like Barry Bonds, it turned more than just a couple heads. Turns out, Chris Sale was the one that put him up to it, saying the only way E-Rod would get a hit is if he channeled Bonds.
Shortly after the game, Rodriguez took to Instagram to make the side-by-side comparison.
Well done.
Rodriguez went 0-for-3 on the night, but he did reach on an error and lay down a sacrifice bunt, so it wasn’t a total failure — especially since he tossed seven shutout innings on the mound.
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images