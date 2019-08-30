Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Consider this your warning: You have less than a week remaining to get your affairs in order, make your final beach trips and say so long to summer as football season is now very much in sight.

On Thursday, Sept. 5, the Green Bay Packers visit the Chicago Bears and thus begin the 100th season of the NFL. It’s hard to imagine it’s already been more than six months since the New England Patriots won their sixth Super Bowl, but ready or not, it’s time to roll.

Can the Patriots make it lucky No. 7 this season? Are the Cleveland Browns really for real? Is this finally the season Andy Reid gets it done? And who can set themselves apart in a wide-open, loaded NFC? NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Andre Khatchaturian tackled all those questions in the season premiere of “The Spread,” NESN.com’s football picks podcast. In this week’s preview episode, the two gave their playoff picks, giving winners for each division and the wild cards as well as the Super Bowl. The guys also dig into some props and futures with the return of the “$100 Bet Slip” segment.

You can listen to the podcast below, or better yet, you can subscribe to the “NESN Podcast Network” on iTunes by clicking here.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images