Are you counting down the days until the Bruins return to the ice?

Well, we have something that might get you even more ready for Boston to begin its 2019-20 season.

The NHL’s official Twitter account released a video of Brad Marchand’s top-10 plays from the previous year and well, it’s sure to get you pumped up.

Take a look:

One thing we can all agree on is that these @Bmarch63 plays are just beautiful, plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/kehkxgs9qH — NHL (@NHL) August 31, 2019

Yeah, we’re ready.

Marchand was part of the deadly top line with Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak. The trio combined for 260 points (106 goals, 154 assists) in the regular season. Marchand reached the 100-point mark (36 goals, 64 assists) for the first time in his career.

Boston opens its season Oct. 3 on the road against the Dallas Stars and will be welcomed back to TD Garden on Oct. 12 against the New Jersey Devils.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images