We’re in the dog days of summer, which means people are always looking for something to do on the internet.

In today’s world, that often ends with the creation of a new viral meme. Such is the case with the cafeteria meme that has taken hold of social media over the past few days. For those who don’t know, it’s a photo of a basic cafeteria set up with nine separate tables. The tables have a different set of names or faces in each photo, and you have to decide where you would sit.

So, naturally, the NHL joined the party on Thursday, posting its own version which included four Boston Bruins.

Brad Marchand is featured at table nine with goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Ilya Bryzgalov. David Pastrnak finds himself at table two alongside former Bruin Joe Thornton, winger Jaromir Jagr and (of course) a plate of pasta. Boston captain Zdeno Chara is at table three with NBC play-by-play man Doc Emrick and Arizona Coyotes forward Phil Kessel. And last but definitely not least we have Bruins legend Bobby Orr at table four next to San Jose Sharks star Brent Burns and commentator Ray Ferraro.

Check it out:

WELCOME TO HOCKEY HIGH Where are you sitting? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/msEYc61RZe — NHL (@NHL) August 8, 2019

So, where are you sitting?

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images