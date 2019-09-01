Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Cashner has been lights out in relief for the Red Sox.

The 32-year-old initially was acquired by Boston from the Baltimore Orioles to fill out the starting rotation, but was moved to the bullpen and has been a completely different pitcher ever since. In six starts with the Red Sox, Cashner suffered a 1-4 record and an abysmal 8.01 ERA. But has gone 1-0 in six appearances and has held opposing teams to four hits and a 0.90 ERA since his move to the ‘pen.

Prior to Saturday night’s game against the Los Angeles Angels, NESN’s Tom Caron spoke about Cashner’s recent performance. For more on his recent success, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images