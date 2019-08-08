Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DETROIT — The New England Patriots’ preseason schedule kicks off Thursday against the Lions after three joint practices in Detroit.

Based on pregame warmups, don’t expect these players to suit up since they weren’t in uniform:

WR Julian Edelman (NFI)

WR Josh Gordon (suspended)

WR Cameron Meredith (PUP)

WR Demaryius Thomas (PUP)

OT Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list)

CB Ken Webster (PUP)

SS Nate Ebner (physically unable to perform list)

Meredith, Cajuste, Webster and Ebner weren’t in Detroit this week. Edelman and Thomas are present at Ford Field but not in uniform.

We’d also be surprised if the following Patriots saw any game action based on Wednesday’s walk-through:

QB Tom Brady

RB Rex Burkhead

RB Sony Michel

RB James White

WR Matthew Slater

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Marcus Cannon

DE Michael Bennett

DT Lawrence Guy

LB Dont’a Hightower

LB Kyle Van Noy

CB Stephon Gilmore

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Jason McCourty

FS Devin McCourty

SS Patrick Chung

We’d classify rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry as questionable. He didn’t participate in Wednesday’s walk-through, but he went through a pre-game warmup and then caught punts with Chung, Braxton Berrios, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.

It’s just the first preseason game, but the Patriots have plenty of questions to answer against the Lions.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images