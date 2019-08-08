DETROIT — The New England Patriots’ preseason schedule kicks off Thursday against the Lions after three joint practices in Detroit.
Based on pregame warmups, don’t expect these players to suit up since they weren’t in uniform:
WR Julian Edelman (NFI)
WR Josh Gordon (suspended)
WR Cameron Meredith (PUP)
WR Demaryius Thomas (PUP)
OT Yodny Cajuste (non-football injury list)
CB Ken Webster (PUP)
SS Nate Ebner (physically unable to perform list)
Meredith, Cajuste, Webster and Ebner weren’t in Detroit this week. Edelman and Thomas are present at Ford Field but not in uniform.
We’d also be surprised if the following Patriots saw any game action based on Wednesday’s walk-through:
QB Tom Brady
RB Rex Burkhead
RB Sony Michel
RB James White
WR Matthew Slater
LT Isaiah Wynn
LG Joe Thuney
C David Andrews
RG Shaq Mason
RT Marcus Cannon
DE Michael Bennett
DT Lawrence Guy
LB Dont’a Hightower
LB Kyle Van Noy
CB Stephon Gilmore
CB Jonathan Jones
CB Jason McCourty
FS Devin McCourty
SS Patrick Chung
We’d classify rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry as questionable. He didn’t participate in Wednesday’s walk-through, but he went through a pre-game warmup and then caught punts with Chung, Braxton Berrios, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski.
It’s just the first preseason game, but the Patriots have plenty of questions to answer against the Lions.
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images