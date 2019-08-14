Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Few Major League Baseball players have enjoyed a more fruitful game at the plate at a younger age than Rafael Devers.

The Boston Red Sox third baseman became the third-youngest player to hit safely six times in one game Tuesday night in his team’s 7-6 win over the Cleveland Indians. At 22 years, 293 days, Devers trails just Joe Morgan and Jesus Alou in the aforementioned youngest-to-six category, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.

Rafael Devers is 22 years, 293 days old. He's also 6-for-6 tonight. Here are the players that age or younger to go 6-for-6 or better in a game (since at least 1908): Joe Morgan — 21 yrs, 292 days in 1965

Jesus Alou — 22 yrs, 108 days in 1964 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 14, 2019

No MLB player age 22 or younger has had six hits in a game in 54-plus years.

#RedSox Rafael Devers is the youngest player with at least six hits in a game since Joe Morgan on July 8, 1965. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) August 14, 2019

Four of Devers’ hits were doubles, making him the youngest player age 22 years old or younger to do so since the Cleveland Indians’ Frankie Hayes on July 25, 1936, according to Red Sox media relations coordinator Kyle Montemagno.

Devers’s magical outing in Cleveland probably warrants a special standing ovation from Red Sox fans Friday at Fenway Park when he takes the field for the game against the Baltimore Orioles.

