Few Major League Baseball players have enjoyed a more fruitful game at the plate at a younger age than Rafael Devers.
The Boston Red Sox third baseman became the third-youngest player to hit safely six times in one game Tuesday night in his team’s 7-6 win over the Cleveland Indians. At 22 years, 293 days, Devers trails just Joe Morgan and Jesus Alou in the aforementioned youngest-to-six category, according to MLB.com’s Sarah Langs.
No MLB player age 22 or younger has had six hits in a game in 54-plus years.
Four of Devers’ hits were doubles, making him the youngest player age 22 years old or younger to do so since the Cleveland Indians’ Frankie Hayes on July 25, 1936, according to Red Sox media relations coordinator Kyle Montemagno.
Devers’s magical outing in Cleveland probably warrants a special standing ovation from Red Sox fans Friday at Fenway Park when he takes the field for the game against the Baltimore Orioles.
