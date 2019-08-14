Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

These days, Andrew Cashner rocks a long, bushy beard.

Once upon a time, however, the Boston Red Sox closer was just another baby-faced Horned Frog.

The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham on Wednesday shared a photo of Cashner during his TCU days. And, well, Cashner looked way different.

Take a look:

Andrew Cashner, who somehow looked like this at TCU, had nine saves in 2008 before he was drafted by the Cubs. Took 12 years of pro ball before he had another (outside of 2 in the Arizona Fall League). Baseball is endlessly surprising. pic.twitter.com/DNI3CQ4yTs — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 14, 2019

That is not the same person.

Cashner struggled mightily after being traded to the Red Sox from the Baltimore Orioles in July, resulting in a recent demotion to the bullpen. The right-hander made his bullpen debut for Boston on Tuesday, picking up a save in his team’s extra-innings win over the Cleveland Indians.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images