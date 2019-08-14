These days, Andrew Cashner rocks a long, bushy beard.
Once upon a time, however, the Boston Red Sox closer was just another baby-faced Horned Frog.
The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham on Wednesday shared a photo of Cashner during his TCU days. And, well, Cashner looked way different.
Take a look:
That is not the same person.
Cashner struggled mightily after being traded to the Red Sox from the Baltimore Orioles in July, resulting in a recent demotion to the bullpen. The right-hander made his bullpen debut for Boston on Tuesday, picking up a save in his team’s extra-innings win over the Cleveland Indians.
Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images