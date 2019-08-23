Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chris Hogan took an offer with the Carolina Panthers that he couldn’t refuse, but he and Tom Brady still appear to be tight.

The wide receiver joined the Panthers this offseason as a free agent after three seasons with the New England Patriots. He didn’t have to wait long for his return to Foxboro, as the Panthers visited Gillette Stadium on Thursday in Week 3 preseason action.

New England handed Carolina a 10-3 loss, and after the game Brady and Hogan met together on the field. The Patriots Instagram account captured the moment, and fans’ hearts likely will be warmed by the image.

The Panthers and Patriots won’t meet again in the regular season, so this very well could be the only time the two sides will see each other this campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images