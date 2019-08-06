Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Andrew Benintendi has made the most out of his career with the Boston Red Sox.

The left fielder actually never has seen time with Triple-A Pawtucket and spent a majority of his time in the minor leagues in Single-A Lowell and Double-A Portland.

Benintendi, who played two years of college baseball with the Arkansas Razorbacks, spent only two seasons in the minors, while Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, who signed as teenagers, spent five seasons in Boston’s farm system.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory J. Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Images