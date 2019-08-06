Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

At the root of many of the Boston Red Sox’s recent struggles is bad starting pitching.

Boston finally snapped an eight-game skid Monday night, and it was Rick Porcello’s sharp outing that got things going (funny how that works). The veteran right-hander allowed just one run on four hits over six innings, putting a pause on what’s really was just a bad run for the rotation altogether.

Following Boston’s 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals, Red Sox senior manager of media relations and baseball information Justin Long tweeted out a relevant statistic.

Rick Porcello allowed 1 run in 6.0 innings tonight. The Red Sox are 31-11 (.738) when they receive a quality start this season, including 14-1 in their last 15. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) August 6, 2019

The numbers pretty much explain themselves, if the Red Sox want to be successful this season and earn a spot in the playoffs, the starting rotation has to figure it out. Eduardo Rodriguez, to the shock of many, arguably has been the most stable hurler this season, especially since David Price’s recent dip in productivity.

There’s no questioning the talent the rotation has, it’s just a matter of putting it all together. And as evidenced by the stats, it’s clear good things happen when everything comes together.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images