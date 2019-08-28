Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Many heard Rob Gronkowski’s comments Tuesday and came away believing the New England Patriots legend inevitably will return to the NFL. In fact, many seem sure that Gronkowski will come out of retirement at some point this season.

However, those people might be engaging in some selective hearing.

Yes, during the presentation/announcement thing, Gronkowski confirmed that he one day could return to football once his mind is as healthy as his body. But at multiple points, the 30-year-old cautioned that the return, if it ever occurs, might not happen for at least a couple years.

Well, in an interview with The Associated Press’ Avery Yang, Gronkowski further emphasized the potentially lengthy nature of his retirement, and really made it seem like a return in 2019 won’t be in the cards.

“If, in a few years I’m … just like, ‘I need to play football,’ then I will 100 percent come back and play football. But, as of right now, I’m in a good place and it’s just not there yet. And the thing is, I’m not even thinking about it … like, ‘In a year I’m gonna come back.’

“I’m finally focused in the now, instead of trying to get through (the rigors of football).”

Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is happy in retirement – so far. Check out the AP interview by @avery_yang https://t.co/jurSAZ0x35 pic.twitter.com/Qoqv8YJjn3 — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) August 28, 2019

Yeah, that doesn’t sound like a guy who plans to play football this season.

But hey, Gronkowski isn’t the easiest person to get a read on, so anything should be considered possible.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images