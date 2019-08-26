Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The start of the NFL regular season only is a few weeks away. But for New England Patriots fans, it probably feels like an eternity.

There’s quite a bit of excitement surrounding the Patriots heading into the new campaign. New England, of course, will enter the season as reigning Super Bowl champions, and the 2019 team, at least on paper, appears primed for yet another deep playoff run.

The Patriots will be tested right out of the gate, as the rival Pittsburgh Steelers are first on the docket for Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Co. If the Foxboro Faithful wasn’t already fired up enough for the “Sunday Night Football” clash, the video below will help kick things up a notch.

New England has plenty of business to take care of before its regular-season opener, though. The Patriots on Thursday will welcome the New York Giants to Gillette Stadium for their preseason finale and then must trim their roster down to 53 players by Saturday.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images